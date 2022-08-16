Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BYD, PANW, PARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), where a total volume of 5,643 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 564,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of BYD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of BYD. Below is a chart showing BYD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 7,022 contracts, representing approximately 702,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 51,298 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,400 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
