Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BTU, RTX, VIRT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total of 39,856 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.1% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,600 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 33,167 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 13,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) saw options trading volume of 8,447 contracts, representing approximately 844,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of VIRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,100 underlying shares of VIRT. Below is a chart showing VIRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
