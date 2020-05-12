Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, GS, ILMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 6,048 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 604,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 646,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 16,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 4,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 473,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,500 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

