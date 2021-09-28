Markets
BLK

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, GNRC, IIPR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 2,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 256,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $810 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 3,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,043 contracts, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 87 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, GNRC options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK GNRC IIPR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular