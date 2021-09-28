Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, GNRC, IIPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 2,568 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 256,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $810 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $810 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 3,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 1,043 contracts, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 87 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, GNRC options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

