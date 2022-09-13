Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, ETSY, NVAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total of 3,413 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 341,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 589,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,800 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 13,904 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 20,702 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,800 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, ETSY options, or NVAX options

