Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BLFS, GES, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biolife Solutions Inc (Symbol: BLFS), where a total volume of 1,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 103,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of BLFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,200 underlying shares of BLFS. Below is a chart showing BLFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 2,602 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 260,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 15,975 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 2,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

