Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BL, PINS, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BlackLine Inc (Symbol: BL), where a total volume of 2,171 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 217,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of BL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of BL. Below is a chart showing BL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) saw options trading volume of 49,600 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,000 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 22,330 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $149 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BL options, PINS options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.