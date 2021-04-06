Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, YETI, UPLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 5,415 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 541,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 437,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2810 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2810 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) options are showing a volume of 12,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.1% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,100 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) saw options trading volume of 2,044 contracts, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares or approximately 100.8% of UPLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 202,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of UPLD. Below is a chart showing UPLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

