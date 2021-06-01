Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, MSFT, AMGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 2,147 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 214,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 352,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1900 strike put option expiring June 04, 2021, with 183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 132,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 9,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 908,700 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 14,356 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

