Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 9,479 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 947,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 321.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 295,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1660 strike put option expiring January 10, 2020, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1660 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 37,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 277.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,400 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 25,592 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 194.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

