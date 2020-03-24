Markets
BKNG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, GOOGL, BHVN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 6,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 693,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1050 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 23,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 6,450 contracts, representing approximately 645,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,600 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, GOOGL options, or BHVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG GOOGL BHVN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular