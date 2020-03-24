Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, GOOGL, BHVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 6,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 693,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1050 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1050 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 23,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 6,450 contracts, representing approximately 645,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 5,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,600 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, GOOGL options, or BHVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.