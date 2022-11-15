Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, GDOT, GES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 5,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 536,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 408,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:
Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) saw options trading volume of 7,187 contracts, representing approximately 718,700 underlying shares or approximately 124.5% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 6,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 692,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.2% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, GDOT options, or GES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PLOW Next Dividend Date
Funds Holding HZO
LBY Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.