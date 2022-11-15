Markets
BKNG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, GDOT, GES

November 15, 2022 — 04:40 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 5,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 536,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 408,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) saw options trading volume of 7,187 contracts, representing approximately 718,700 underlying shares or approximately 124.5% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 6,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 692,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.2% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, GDOT options, or GES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PLOW Next Dividend Date
 Funds Holding HZO
 LBY Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG
GDOT
GES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.