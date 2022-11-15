Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, GDOT, GES

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 5,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 536,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 408,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) saw options trading volume of 7,187 contracts, representing approximately 718,700 underlying shares or approximately 124.5% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 6,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 692,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.2% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 612,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

