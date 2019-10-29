Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, FB, OHI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 5,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 568,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 251.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 226,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2030 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2030 strike highlighted in orange:

Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 278,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 230.9% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 71,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI) saw options trading volume of 25,005 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 182.3% of OHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,600 underlying shares of OHI. Below is a chart showing OHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

