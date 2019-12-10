Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIO, OXY, OLED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), where a total volume of 1,151 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 115,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of BIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,500 underlying shares of BIO. Below is a chart showing BIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 52,272 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 17,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 1,655 contracts, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares or approximately 47% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 90 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,000 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

