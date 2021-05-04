Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BILL, ZG, RNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total volume of 5,687 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 568,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.1% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) saw options trading volume of 2,806 contracts, representing approximately 280,600 underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,900 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) saw options trading volume of 5,572 contracts, representing approximately 557,200 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

