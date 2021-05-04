Markets
BILL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BILL, ZG, RNG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total volume of 5,687 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 568,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.1% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG) saw options trading volume of 2,806 contracts, representing approximately 280,600 underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,900 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) saw options trading volume of 5,572 contracts, representing approximately 557,200 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BILL options, ZG options, or RNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BILL ZG RNG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular