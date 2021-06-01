Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIIB, ABT, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 8,152 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 815,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 38,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,600 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 127,821 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 75.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 23,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

