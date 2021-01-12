Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BIG, LOW, TNDM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG), where a total volume of 6,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 687,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,400 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 19,439 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) options are showing a volume of 3,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 368,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 843,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

