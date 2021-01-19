Markets
BHVN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BHVN, CMG, IRBT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN), where a total volume of 10,210 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 238.6% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,600 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,211 contracts, representing approximately 521,100 underlying shares or approximately 192.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $860 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 11,120 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 187.5% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

