Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BFYT, COST, TNDM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Benefytt Technologies Inc (Symbol: BFYT), where a total of 2,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 289,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of BFYT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 422,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of BFYT. Below is a chart showing BFYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 19,612 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 1,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) options are showing a volume of 9,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 903,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BFYT options, COST options, or TNDM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

