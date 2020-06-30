Markets
BFYT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BFYT, COST, TNDM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Benefytt Technologies Inc (Symbol: BFYT), where a total of 2,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 289,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of BFYT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 422,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of BFYT. Below is a chart showing BFYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 19,612 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 1,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM) options are showing a volume of 9,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 903,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of TNDM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of TNDM. Below is a chart showing TNDM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BFYT options, COST options, or TNDM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BFYT COST TNDM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular