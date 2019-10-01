Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BEAT, ZBRA, GM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BioTelemetry Inc (Symbol: BEAT), where a total of 1,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 148,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of BEAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 282,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,700 underlying shares of BEAT. Below is a chart showing BEAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) options are showing a volume of 1,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 184,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of ZBRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares of ZBRA. Below is a chart showing ZBRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 42,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,600 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BEAT options, ZBRA options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

