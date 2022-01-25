Markets
BE

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BE, PENN, T

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 14,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,800 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 20,969 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,200 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 269,040 contracts, representing approximately 26.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 31,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BE options, PENN options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BE PENN T

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular