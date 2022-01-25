Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BE, PENN, T

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total of 14,696 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,800 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 20,969 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,200 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw options trading volume of 269,040 contracts, representing approximately 26.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 31,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

