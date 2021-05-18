Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BCC, VG, MTCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC), where a total volume of 1,722 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 172,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of BCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 387,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of BCC. Below is a chart showing BCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Vonage Holdings Corp (Symbol: VG) saw options trading volume of 11,767 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of VG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,500 underlying shares of VG. Below is a chart showing VG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 9,862 contracts, representing approximately 986,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BCC options, VG options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.