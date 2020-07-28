Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BC, ISRG, HOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), where a total of 3,260 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 717,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 3,127 contracts, representing approximately 312,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 698,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $575 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $575 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 15,246 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 3,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,200 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

