Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BC, IMGN, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC), where a total of 3,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 321,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 684,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,000 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Symbol: IMGN) saw options trading volume of 16,705 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of IMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 6,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,300 underlying shares of IMGN. Below is a chart showing IMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 26,126 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,700 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BC options, IMGN options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.