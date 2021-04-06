Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BBBY, SPNS, GBX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 25,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS) options are showing a volume of 1,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 101,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75% of SPNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of SPNS. Below is a chart showing SPNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) saw options trading volume of 2,170 contracts, representing approximately 217,000 underlying shares or approximately 70% of GBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,700 underlying shares of GBX. Below is a chart showing GBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, SPNS options, or GBX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.