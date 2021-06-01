Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BBBY, MDB, QDEL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total volume of 34,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.1% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,400 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 5,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 538,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring June 04, 2021, with 929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) saw options trading volume of 5,272 contracts, representing approximately 527,200 underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

