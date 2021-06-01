Markets
BBBY

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BBBY, MDB, QDEL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total volume of 34,941 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.1% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 5,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,400 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 5,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 538,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 711,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring June 04, 2021, with 929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,900 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) saw options trading volume of 5,272 contracts, representing approximately 527,200 underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,400 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, MDB options, or QDEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBBY MDB QDEL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular