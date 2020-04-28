Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, STNG, QLYS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 365,864 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 36.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 28,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 14,220 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) options are showing a volume of 2,450 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 245,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 554,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,800 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

