Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, TCDA, VMW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 102,620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 197.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 8,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

Tricida Inc (Symbol: TCDA) options are showing a volume of 8,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 838,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 177.8% of TCDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,300 underlying shares of TCDA. Below is a chart showing TCDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 9,623 contracts, representing approximately 962,300 underlying shares or approximately 113.6% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

