Markets
BA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, TCDA, VMW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 102,620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 197.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 8,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Tricida Inc (Symbol: TCDA) options are showing a volume of 8,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 838,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 177.8% of TCDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,300 underlying shares of TCDA. Below is a chart showing TCDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 9,623 contracts, representing approximately 962,300 underlying shares or approximately 113.6% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, TCDA options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BATCDAVMW

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular