Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, TCDA, VMW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 102,620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 197.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $149 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 8,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $149 strike highlighted in orange:
Tricida Inc (Symbol: TCDA) options are showing a volume of 8,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 838,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 177.8% of TCDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,300 underlying shares of TCDA. Below is a chart showing TCDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) saw options trading volume of 9,623 contracts, representing approximately 962,300 underlying shares or approximately 113.6% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 846,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, TCDA options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.