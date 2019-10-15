Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BA, IBKR, ENVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 34,678 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,300 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) options are showing a volume of 5,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.4% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA) options are showing a volume of 2,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 211,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of ENVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 241,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of ENVA. Below is a chart showing ENVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

