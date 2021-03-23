Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, APPS, LEG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 16,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 1,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 22,498 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 3,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG) options are showing a volume of 5,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of LEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,200 underlying shares of LEG. Below is a chart showing LEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

