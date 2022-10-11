Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVY, CRM, WDAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), where a total volume of 2,210 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 221,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,000 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 31,816 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 10,769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,800 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVY options, CRM options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.