Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVNT, IRBT, PLUG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT), where a total of 2,036 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of AVNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 351,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of AVNT. Below is a chart showing AVNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) options are showing a volume of 3,810 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 381,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 664,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG) saw options trading volume of 212,933 contracts, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 14,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

    Most Popular