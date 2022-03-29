Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVB, UAL, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB), where a total of 3,757 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 375,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of AVB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 593,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,600 underlying shares of AVB. Below is a chart showing AVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 117,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 15,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 10,657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 1,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVB options, UAL options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

