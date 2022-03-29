Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVB, UAL, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB), where a total of 3,757 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 375,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of AVB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 593,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,600 underlying shares of AVB. Below is a chart showing AVB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 117,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 15,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 10,657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 1,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVB options, UAL options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.