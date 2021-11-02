Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ATVI, IDXX, DD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total of 39,391 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 05, 2021, with 3,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) saw options trading volume of 1,602 contracts, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of IDXX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $610 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,100 underlying shares of IDXX. Below is a chart showing IDXX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 11,986 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

