Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ATVI, ABT, BW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 94,079 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 6,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,700 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:
Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 28,449 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW) saw options trading volume of 2,354 contracts, representing approximately 235,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ATVI options, ABT options, or BW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.