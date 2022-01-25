Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ATVI, ABT, BW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI), where a total volume of 94,079 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 6,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,700 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 28,449 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW) saw options trading volume of 2,354 contracts, representing approximately 235,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATVI options, ABT options, or BW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

