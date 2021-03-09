Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ATSG, TGT, ACM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG), where a total volume of 2,497 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 249,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.3% of ATSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares of ATSG. Below is a chart showing ATSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 28,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And AECOM (Symbol: ACM) options are showing a volume of 6,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 627,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,200 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ATSG options, TGT options, or ACM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.