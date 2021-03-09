Markets
ATSG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ATSG, TGT, ACM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG), where a total volume of 2,497 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 249,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.3% of ATSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,600 underlying shares of ATSG. Below is a chart showing ATSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 28,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And AECOM (Symbol: ACM) options are showing a volume of 6,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 627,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,200 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ATSG options, TGT options, or ACM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATSG TGT ACM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest