Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ATSG, BURL, ODFL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG), where a total of 2,436 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 243,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.4% of ATSG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 465,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,200 underlying shares of ATSG. Below is a chart showing ATSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 5,811 contracts, representing approximately 581,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) options are showing a volume of 1,953 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 195,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

