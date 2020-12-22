Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ATH, CVS, COTY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Athene Holding Ltd (Symbol: ATH), where a total volume of 7,342 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 734,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.5% of ATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 6,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,000 underlying shares of ATH. Below is a chart showing ATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 46,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 3,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) options are showing a volume of 81,794 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 29,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

