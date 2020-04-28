Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ATGE, AMD, TSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE), where a total volume of 1,850 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 185,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,100 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 370,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 37.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 71,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 14,685 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,900 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

