Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ASO, AFRM, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total of 7,623 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 762,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,800 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 80,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,700 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 17,275 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,300 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ASO options, AFRM options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.