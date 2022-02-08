Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ARNA, MSGE, POWW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARNA), where a total of 6,498 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 649,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of ARNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,400 underlying shares of ARNA. Below is a chart showing ARNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) options are showing a volume of 1,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 111,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,300 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMMO Inc (Symbol: POWW) saw options trading volume of 8,841 contracts, representing approximately 884,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of POWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,700 underlying shares of POWW. Below is a chart showing POWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARNA options, MSGE options, or POWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
