Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ARCH, WDC, BYND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), where a total volume of 2,145 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 214,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 27,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 17,333 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,500 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

