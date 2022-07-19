Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APPS, SPLK, PCAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total volume of 18,013 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 3,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,500 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 7,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 780,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,600 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) options are showing a volume of 8,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 852,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of PCAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 7,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,000 underlying shares of PCAR. Below is a chart showing PCAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APPS options, SPLK options, or PCAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
