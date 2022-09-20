Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APO, PAR, BHVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO), where a total of 12,831 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.8% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike put option expiring October 07, 2022, with 5,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,800 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR) options are showing a volume of 1,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 2,857 contracts, representing approximately 285,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,900 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APO options, PAR options, or BHVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
