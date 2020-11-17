Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APA, LH, ED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apache Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total volume of 120,801 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 60,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) saw options trading volume of 5,964 contracts, representing approximately 596,400 underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of LH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 771,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 2,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares of LH. Below is a chart showing LH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) saw options trading volume of 11,763 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of ED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares of ED. Below is a chart showing ED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

