Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AOSL, KKR, PRGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: AOSL), where a total volume of 3,176 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 317,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of AOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 616,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares of AOSL. Below is a chart showing AOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) saw options trading volume of 15,553 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of KKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,700 underlying shares of KKR. Below is a chart showing KKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) saw options trading volume of 8,284 contracts, representing approximately 828,400 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,000 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AOSL options, KKR options, or PRGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.