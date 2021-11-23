Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ANF, OPRX, JPM

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total volume of 16,302 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,200 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 3,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.6% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,500 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 101,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 14,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANF options, OPRX options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

