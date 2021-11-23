Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ANF, OPRX, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total volume of 16,302 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,200 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX) options are showing a volume of 3,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.6% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,500 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 101,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 14,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANF options, OPRX options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.