Markets
ANET

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ANET, NTAP, GIII

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 4,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 411,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 11,116 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,700 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) saw options trading volume of 3,092 contracts, representing approximately 309,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, NTAP options, or GIII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANET NTAP GIII

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular