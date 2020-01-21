Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ANET, NTAP, GIII

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 4,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 411,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 11,116 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,700 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) saw options trading volume of 3,092 contracts, representing approximately 309,200 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

