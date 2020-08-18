Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, TSLA, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 300,226 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 30.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 693.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 22,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 573,186 contracts, representing approximately 57.3 million underlying shares or approximately 435.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 36,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 7,962 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 796,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 250.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1120 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1120 strike highlighted in orange:

