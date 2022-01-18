Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, STAR, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 181,956 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 649.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3200 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 8,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,500 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3200 strike highlighted in orange:
iStar Inc (Symbol: STAR) options are showing a volume of 15,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 315.3% of STAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,100 underlying shares of STAR. Below is a chart showing STAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 3,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 388,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 281.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1550 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1550 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, STAR options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
